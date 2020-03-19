A focus on opportunistic stocks: Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM), SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) shares are -45.83% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.64% or -$0.06 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -37.75% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.92% and -40.11% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 21, 2017, Raymond James recommended the FSM stock is a Outperform, while earlier, CIBC had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 05, 2019. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the FSM stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.21 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $9.00. The forecasts give the Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stock a price target range of $4.99 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.35. The two limits represent an upside potential of 55.71% or 34.03%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -14.30% in the current quarter to $0.11, up from the $0.06 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.35, up 26.30% from $0.13 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.08 and $0.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.34 for the next year.

SmileDirectClub Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC), on the other hand, is trading around $3.99 with a market cap of $1.88B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $12.90 and spell out a more modest performance – a 69.07% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.53 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 4 times at SmileDirectClub Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 4 times and accounting for 59,587 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 51.14M shares after the latest sales, with -4.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.80% with a share float percentage of 76.11M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SmileDirectClub Inc. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC with over 26.9 million shares worth more than $235.13 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC held 25.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 7.94 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $69.4 million and represent 7.67% of shares outstanding.