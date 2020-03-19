A focus on opportunistic stocks: GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL), Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX)

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) shares are -13.69% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.21% or -$0.96 lower in the latest trading session. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.23%.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX), on the other hand, is trading around $1.96 with a market cap of $385.90M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $5.21 and spell out a more modest performance – a 62.38% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.14 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

HIMX’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -2.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $39.9 million. This represented a 75.71% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $164.25 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.04 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.01 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $847.14 million from $861.54 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $11.38 million while total current assets were at $637.84 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$15.79 million, significantly lower than the $1.67 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$58.98 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 12.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.60% with a share float percentage of 148.70M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Himax Technologies Inc. having a total of 90 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Yiheng Capital, LLC with over 3.77 million shares worth more than $10.03 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Yiheng Capital, LLC held 2.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 1.75 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.67 million and represent 1.02% of shares outstanding.