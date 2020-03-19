A focus on opportunistic stocks: Groupon Inc. (GRPN), ONEOK Inc. (OKE)

Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) shares are -79.61% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -25.00% or -$0.16 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.50% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -84.58% down YTD and -81.47% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -43.03% and -84.02% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 17, 2019, Goldman recommended the GRPN stock is a Sell, while earlier, UBS had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on January 17, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $0.49 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $1.94. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 74.74.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -53.30% in the current quarter to -$0.02, down from the $0.03 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.04, down -28.80% from $0.13 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.06 and $0.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.07 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 46 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 40 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 3,055,775 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 5,822,785. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,405,535 and 787,918 in purchases and sales respectively.

Williams Rich, a Chief Executive Officer at the company, bought 100,050 shares worth $100050.0 at $1.00 per share on Mar 09. The Director had earlier bought another 50,000 GRPN shares valued at $42500.0 on Mar 11. The shares were bought at $0.85 per share. BARRIS PETER J (Director) sold 210,124 shares at $2.34 per share on Dec 26 for a total of $490955.0 while LEFKOFSKY ERIC P, (Director) sold 750,000 shares on Dec 12 for $2.06 million with each share fetching $2.74.

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE), on the other hand, is trading around $15.37 with a market cap of $8.02B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $70.41 and spell out a more modest performance – a 78.17% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.61 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the ONEOK Inc. (OKE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

OKE’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 18.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $129.28 million. This represented a 95.15% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.66 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.77 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.71 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $21.81 billion from $21.34 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.95 billion, significantly lower than the $2.19 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$1.9 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 59 times at ONEOK Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 40 times and accounting for 344,264 shares. Insider sales totaled 130,951 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 19 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 21.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.68M shares after the latest sales, with 14.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.20% with a share float percentage of 369.56M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ONEOK Inc. having a total of 1,314 institutions that hold shares in the company.