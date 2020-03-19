A focus on opportunistic stocks: Internap Corporation (INAP), Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL)

Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP) shares are -91.82% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -18.18% or -$0.02 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +12.50% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -93.62% down YTD and -89.83% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -78.55% and -90.43% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 04, 2019, Raymond James recommended the INAP stock is a Outperform, while earlier, The Benchmark Company had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 17, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $0.09 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $5.25. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 98.29.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -32.90% in the current quarter to -$0.8, down from the -$0.68 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$3.42, down -7.90% from -$2.3 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.87 and -$0.63. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$2.95 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 14 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 15 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 956,109 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 206,972. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 8,888 in purchases and sales respectively.

GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL, a 10% Owner at the company, sold 37 shares worth $173.0 at $4.68 per share on Apr 16. The 10% Owner had earlier sold another 2,000 INAP shares valued at $4561.0 on Nov 07. The shares were sold at $2.28 per share.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL), on the other hand, is trading around $2.85 with a market cap of $401.74M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.09 and spell out a more modest performance – a 53.2% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.42 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

OCSL’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $6.59 million. This represented a 78.72% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $30.96 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.10 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.20 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.52 billion from $1.48 billion over the previous quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$43.47 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 37 times at Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 12 times and accounting for 85,695 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,926,540 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 25 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 20.47M shares after the latest sales, with -8.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 14.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation having a total of 181 institutions that hold shares in the company.