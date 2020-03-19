Industry

A focus on opportunistic stocks: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL), Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP)

By Winifred Gerald

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) shares are -24.35% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.63% or $2.5 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -23.42% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.43% and -26.11% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 22, 2020, Citigroup recommended the EL stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Oppenheimer had Downgrade the stock as a Perform on January 27, 2020. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the EL stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 4 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $156.24 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $217.68. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 28.22.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 11.10% in the current quarter to $1.26, down from the $1.55 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.65, up 6.30% from $5.34 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.4 and $0.9. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.53 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 73 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 117 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 8,227,427 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 8,608,420. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 2,313,769 and 2,503,612 in purchases and sales respectively.

LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION, a 10% Owner at the company, sold 19,300 shares worth $4.09 million at $212.14 per share on Feb 19. The Director had earlier sold another 4,000 EL shares valued at $771180.0 on Feb 25. The shares were sold at $192.80 per share. MOSS SARA E (Vice Chairman) sold 11,395 shares at $214.84 per share on Feb 13 for a total of $2.45 million while Haney Carl P., (EVP-Global R&D) sold 8,777 shares on Feb 11 for $1.84 million with each share fetching $210.06.

Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP), on the other hand, is trading around $40.45 with a market cap of $9.44B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $55.47 and spell out a more modest performance – a 27.08% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.88 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.60% with a share float percentage of 176.10M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Molson Coors Beverage Company having a total of 816 institutions that hold shares in the company.

