A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Farfetch Limited (FTCH)

Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) is -30.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.58 and a high of $28.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The FTCH stock was last observed hovering at around $7.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.32% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 25.1% higher than the price target low of $9.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.19, the stock is -30.89% and -36.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.01 million and changing -4.52% at the moment leaves the stock -42.52% off its SMA200. FTCH registered -73.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -29.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.45.

The stock witnessed a -41.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.10%, and is -25.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.24% over the week and 10.14% over the month.

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) has around 4532 employees, a market worth around $2.57B and $1.02B in sales. and $1.02B in sales Profit margin for the company is -37.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.27% and -74.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-30.20%).

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Farfetch Limited (FTCH) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Farfetch Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.35 with sales reaching $326.02M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -132.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 52.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 87.30% in year-over-year returns.

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Top Institutional Holders

177 institutions hold shares in Farfetch Limited (FTCH), with 55.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.44% while institutional investors hold 106.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 357.32M, and float is at 170.93M with Short Float at 19.53%. Institutions hold 88.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 39.24 million shares valued at $406.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.21% of the FTCH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Index Venture Associates V Ltd with 28.36 million shares valued at $293.53 million to account for 9.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vitruvian Partners, LLP which holds 19.05 million shares representing 6.41% and valued at over $197.14 million, while Tybourne Capital Management (HK) Limited holds 6.08% of the shares totaling 18.07 million with a market value of $187.04 million.