A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN), Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT)

AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE: AZN) shares are -21.06% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.84% or -$1.57 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -20.18% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.71% and -19.85% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 25, 2019, Liberum recommended the AZN stock is a Buy, while earlier, SVB Leerink had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on November 22, 2019. 26 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.50 to suggest that the AZN stock is a “Strong Sell. 3 of the 26 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 19 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $39.36 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $53.05. The forecasts give the AstraZeneca PLC stock a price target range of $69.09 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $38.33. The two limits represent an upside potential of 43.03% or -2.69%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -23.70% in the current quarter to $0.43, down from the $0.45 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2, up 8.60% from $1.75 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.44 and $0.44. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.48 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

The 10% Owner had earlier bought another 425,000 AZN shares valued at $8.07 million on Oct 07. The shares were bought at $19.00 per share.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT), on the other hand, is trading around $6.49 with a market cap of $671.65M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $11.80 and spell out a more modest performance – a 45.0% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.67 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 26 times at Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 311,500 shares. Insider sales totaled 104,633 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 10 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.23M shares after the latest sales, with 15.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.40% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 90.66M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. having a total of 381 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 29.64 million shares worth more than $436.65 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, State Street Corporation held 31.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 15.29 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $225.25 million and represent 16.46% of shares outstanding.