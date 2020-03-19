A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) shares are -1.67% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.58% or -$2.51 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -1.71% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.76% and -11.02% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 03, 2020, Atlantic Equities recommended the CL stock is a Overweight, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on February 03, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $67.69 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $76.08. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 11.03.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.71, up from the $0.67 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.96, up 4.10% from $2.83 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.73 and $0.78. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.15 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 54 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 91 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,384,167 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,930,263. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 242,193 and 473,762 in purchases and sales respectively.

COOK IAN M, a Executive Chairman at the company, sold 17,750 shares worth $1.15 million at $64.72 per share on Mar 16. The Executive Chairman had earlier sold another 1,750 CL shares valued at $119030.0 on Mar 17. The shares were sold at $68.02 per share. Marsili Daniel B (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 831 shares at $63.00 per share on Mar 16 for a total of $52353.0 while Marsili Daniel B, (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 1,092 shares on Mar 11 for $75830.0 with each share fetching $69.44.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM), on the other hand, is trading around $103.55 with a market cap of $105.56B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $149.11 and spell out a more modest performance – a 30.55% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $13.31 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 53 times at International Business Machines Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 11 times and accounting for 168,565 shares. Insider sales totaled 82,874 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 42 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -31.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 860.5k shares after the latest sales, with 24.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.90% with a share float percentage of 887.54M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with International Business Machines Corporation having a total of 2,642 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 73.44 million shares worth more than $9.84 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 62.13 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.33 billion and represent 6.99% of shares outstanding.