A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO), The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB)

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) shares are -21.60% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.46% or -$1.12 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +9.36% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -36.99% down YTD and -27.15% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -23.71% and -34.19% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 09, 2020, BMO Capital Markets recommended the HALO stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Piper Sandler had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on February 05, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the HALO stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $13.90 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $24.20. The forecasts give the Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. stock a price target range of $35.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $12.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 60.29% or -15.83%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -60.00% in the current quarter to -$0.02, down from the $0.01 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.62, up 21.40% from -$0.5 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.05 and $0.33. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.43 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 23 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 18 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 349,099 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 123,354. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 248,095 and 115,535 in purchases and sales respectively.

The SVP, Chief Medical Officer had earlier sold another 1,328 HALO shares valued at $22178.0 on Aug 03. The shares were sold at $16.70 per share.

The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB), on the other hand, is trading around $9.25 with a market cap of $13.52B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $26.04 and spell out a more modest performance – a 64.48% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.88 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WMB’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 21.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$76.0 million. This represented a 103.61% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.11 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.07 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$1.00 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Jun 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $46.04 billion from $46.28 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $3.69 billion, significantly higher than the $3.29 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.58 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 50 times at The Williams Companies Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 35 times and accounting for 857,311 shares. Insider sales totaled 147,967 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 15 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 20.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.53M shares after the latest sales, with 121.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.00% with a share float percentage of 1.21B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Williams Companies Inc. having a total of 1,038 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 133.0 million shares worth more than $3.82 billion. As of Mar 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 10.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 97.45 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.8 billion and represent 8.04% of shares outstanding.