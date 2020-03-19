A peek at CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM): Who has invested in It?

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) is -59.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.75 and a high of $27.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The COMM stock was last observed hovering at around $6.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.91% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.57% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 17.71% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.76, the stock is -42.56% and -52.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.48 million and changing -13.64% at the moment leaves the stock -55.89% off its SMA200. COMM registered -73.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -53.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.01.

The stock witnessed a -60.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -58.89%, and is -24.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.51% over the week and 12.57% over the month.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) has around 30000 employees, a market worth around $1.28B and $8.35B in sales. and $8.35B in sales Fwd P/E is 2.54. Profit margin for the company is -11.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.17% and -78.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.40%).

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.1 with sales reaching $2.03B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -839.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.30% year-over-year.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) Top Institutional Holders

327 institutions hold shares in CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM), with 3.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.79% while institutional investors hold 108.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 222.65M, and float is at 191.24M with Short Float at 7.07%. Institutions hold 106.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Maverick Capital Ltd. with over 19.33 million shares valued at $274.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.96% of the COMM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is FPR Partners, LLC with 19.31 million shares valued at $273.98 million to account for 9.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 18.81 million shares representing 9.69% and valued at over $266.86 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 9.14% of the shares totaling 17.75 million with a market value of $251.86 million.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Watts Claudius E. IV, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Watts Claudius E. IV bought 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $6.89 per share for a total of $103307.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 107577.0 shares.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Edwards Marvin S Jr (President and CEO) bought a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $7.08 per share for $212322.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 380408.0 shares of the COMM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, Watts Claudius E. IV (Director) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $6.85 for $102710.0. The insider now directly holds 92,577 shares of CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM).

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corning Incorporated (GLW) that is trading -37.88% down over the past 12 months. Belden Inc. (BDC) is -51.23% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.67% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.86 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.14.