A peek at F.N.B. Corporation (FNB): Who has invested in It?

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) is -55.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.91 and a high of $12.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The FNB stock was last observed hovering at around $7.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.5% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.67% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 37.78% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.60, the stock is -42.71% and -50.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.99 million and changing -21.13% at the moment leaves the stock -51.77% off its SMA200. FNB registered -51.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -51.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.58.

The stock witnessed a -51.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -55.48%, and is -33.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.17% over the week and 9.44% over the month.

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) has around 3768 employees, a market worth around $2.02B and $1.25B in sales. and $1.25B in sales Current P/E ratio is 4.82 and Fwd P/E is 4.73. Profit margin for the company is 30.40%. Distance from 52-week low is -18.96% and -56.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.80%).

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

F.N.B. Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.27 with sales reaching $299.95M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 3.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.30% in year-over-year returns.

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Top Institutional Holders

454 institutions hold shares in F.N.B. Corporation (FNB), with 2.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.77% while institutional investors hold 76.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 360.70M, and float is at 322.55M with Short Float at 2.25%. Institutions hold 76.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 37.41 million shares valued at $475.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.51% of the FNB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 32.85 million shares valued at $417.16 million to account for 10.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 14.76 million shares representing 4.54% and valued at over $187.42 million, while Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. holds 4.17% of the shares totaling 13.57 million with a market value of $172.31 million.

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Robinson Barry C, the company’s Chief Consumer Banking Officer. SEC filings show that Robinson Barry C bought 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $7.90 per share for a total of $47409.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 53417.0 shares.

F.N.B. Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that HORMELL ROBERT A (Director) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $7.75 per share for $23250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 77719.0 shares of the FNB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, DELIE VINCENT J JR (Chairman, President, & CEO) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $7.47 for $74704.0. The insider now directly holds 467,381 shares of F.N.B. Corporation (FNB).

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Regions Financial Corporation (RF) that is trading -52.91% down over the past 12 months. Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) is -18.91% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.71% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.82 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.75.