A peek at Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT): Who has invested in It?

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) is -33.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.63 and a high of $45.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The HTHT stock was last observed hovering at around $27.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.29%.

Currently trading at $26.61, the stock is -19.26% and -23.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.06 million and changing -4.62% at the moment leaves the stock -23.40% off its SMA200. HTHT registered -34.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.72.

The stock witnessed a -25.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.98%, and is -12.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.63% over the week and 5.40% over the month.

Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) has around 15699 employees, a market worth around $8.47B and $1.58B in sales. and $1.58B in sales Current P/E ratio is 80.39 and Fwd P/E is 27.78. Profit margin for the company is 6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.08% and -41.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.10%).

Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Huazhu Group Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/26/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.39 with sales reaching $2.93B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 685.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 650.80% in year-over-year returns.

Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) Top Institutional Holders

367 institutions hold shares in Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT), with 23.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.24% while institutional investors hold 55.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 318.21M, and institutions hold 50.62% of the Float.