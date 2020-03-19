AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) up -83.25% since start of the year

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) is -65.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.95 and a high of $17.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The AMC stock was last observed hovering at around $2.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $2.47, the stock is -52.73% and -60.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.75 million and changing -0.40% at the moment leaves the stock -72.54% off its SMA200. AMC registered -83.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -78.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.95.

The stock witnessed a -64.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -70.42%, and is -32.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.10% over the week and 14.58% over the month.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) has around 3952 employees, a market worth around $322.04M and $5.47B in sales. and $5.47B in sales Profit margin for the company is -2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.67% and -85.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Analyst Forecasts

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.76 with sales reaching $1.2B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -269.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.40% in year-over-year returns.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Top Institutional Holders

224 institutions hold shares in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC), with 2.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.06% while institutional investors hold 99.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 130.38M, and float is at 51.39M with Short Float at 48.52%. Institutions hold 97.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.93 million shares valued at $35.7 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.40% of the AMC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.69 million shares valued at $26.71 million to account for 7.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Greenvale Capital, LLP which holds 3.3 million shares representing 6.29% and valued at over $23.89 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.94% of the shares totaling 3.11 million with a market value of $22.55 million.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 20 times.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) that is trading -83.62% down over the past 12 months. Reading International Inc. (RDI) is -74.04% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.16% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 28.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.81.