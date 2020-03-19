American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) And Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Among Headliners

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE: AMT) shares are -5.52% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.57% or -$10.39 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +7.83% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -16.04% down YTD and 0.71% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.77% and -14.15% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 13, 2020, Goldman recommended the AMT stock is a Buy, while earlier, Citigroup had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 06, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the AMT stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $217.14 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $255.38. The forecasts give the American Tower Corporation (REIT) stock a price target range of $292.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $193.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 25.64% or -12.51%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 22.30% in the current quarter to $1.07, up from the $0.89 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.51, up 7.80% from $4.24 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.01 and $1.19. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.12 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 44 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 127 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 756,204 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 676,374. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 275,332 and 131,504 in purchases and sales respectively.

Puech Olivier, a EVP & President, LatAm & EMEA at the company, sold 932 shares worth $210726.0 at $226.10 per share on Mar 13. The EVP & President, LatAm & EMEA had earlier sold another 1,186 AMT shares valued at $264139.0 on Mar 16. The shares were sold at $222.71 per share. Puech Olivier (EVP & President, LatAm & EMEA) sold 2,184 shares at $223.63 per share on Mar 12 for a total of $488415.0 while Vondran Steven O, (EVP & President, U.S. Tower) sold 1,278 shares on Mar 02 for $292700.0 with each share fetching $229.03.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), on the other hand, is trading around $2.61 with a market cap of $488.57M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $5.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 50.29% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.64 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PBI’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 4.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $114.59 million. This represented a 83.29% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $685.82 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.04 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.17 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $5.47 billion from $5.6 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $115.88 million while total current assets were at $2.24 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $252.21 million, significantly lower than the $342.88 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $114.95 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 28 times at Pitney Bowes Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 194,136 shares. Insider sales totaled 68,662 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.16M shares after the latest sales, with 20.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.20% with a share float percentage of 169.99M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pitney Bowes Inc. having a total of 344 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 25.01 million shares worth more than $100.8 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 14.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 18.19 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $73.32 million and represent 10.63% of shares outstanding.