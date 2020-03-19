Analysts suggest Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) could spike -73.42% in a year

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) is -25.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.00 and a high of $22.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The CRON stock was last observed hovering at around $5.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $8.66 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.53% off the consensus price target high of $12.84 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -15.82% lower than the price target low of $4.93 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.71, the stock is -3.57% and -15.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.3 million and changing -4.19% at the moment leaves the stock -42.34% off its SMA200. CRON registered -73.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.86.

The stock witnessed a -20.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.69%, and is 5.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.93% over the week and 11.18% over the month.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) has around 291 employees, a market worth around $1.99B. Distance from 52-week low is 42.75% and -74.09% from its 52-week high.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cronos Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/26/2020.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Top Institutional Holders

347 institutions hold shares in Cronos Group Inc. (CRON), with 156.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 45.43% while institutional investors hold 31.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 348.82M, and float is at 181.29M with Short Float at 35.28%. Institutions hold 17.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.42 million shares valued at $72.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.70% of the CRON Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Chescapmanager LLC with 8.87 million shares valued at $68.06 million to account for 2.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ETF Managers Group, LLC which holds 7.7 million shares representing 2.21% and valued at over $59.05 million, while Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds 0.77% of the shares totaling 2.67 million with a market value of $20.48 million.