Analysts suggest Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) could spike -62.66% in a year

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) is -57.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $49.63 and a high of $144.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The EXPE stock was last observed hovering at around $54.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -8.47% off its average median price target of $124.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.46% off the consensus price target high of $172.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are 37.47% higher than the price target low of $73.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.65, the stock is -50.60% and -55.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.36 million and changing -15.65% at the moment leaves the stock -61.77% off its SMA200. EXPE registered -62.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -65.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $102.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $119.05.

The stock witnessed a -62.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -60.04%, and is -40.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.98% over the week and 8.40% over the month.

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) has around 25400 employees, a market worth around $7.53B and $12.07B in sales. and $12.07B in sales Current P/E ratio is 12.19 and Fwd P/E is 5.20. Profit margin for the company is 4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is -8.02% and -68.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.90%).

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Expedia Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.74 with sales reaching $2.55B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 42.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.40% in year-over-year returns.

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) Top Institutional Holders

973 institutions hold shares in Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE), with 984.12k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.70% while institutional investors hold 105.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 165.02M, and float is at 133.52M with Short Float at 5.62%. Institutions hold 104.57% of the Float.

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dzielak Robert J, the company’s Chief Legal Officer & Sec’y. SEC filings show that Dzielak Robert J sold 23,349 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $78.97 per share for a total of $1.84 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34546.0 shares.

Expedia Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that Soliday Lance A (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 2,722 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $122.19 per share for $332609.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6496.0 shares of the EXPE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 06, Kern Peter M (Vice Chairman) acquired 23,070 shares at an average price of $108.33 for $2.5 million. The insider now directly holds 90,907 shares of Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE).

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) that is trading -68.24% down over the past 12 months. Travelzoo (TZOO) is -77.39% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.8% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.54 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.35.