Analysts suggest Mattel Inc. (MAT) could spike -40.49% in a year

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) is -36.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.00 and a high of $14.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The MAT stock was last observed hovering at around $8.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $14.38 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.3% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 28.83% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.54, the stock is -22.82% and -34.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.24 million and changing -1.95% at the moment leaves the stock -28.50% off its SMA200. MAT registered -40.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -26.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.94.

The stock witnessed a -35.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.10%, and is -4.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.46% over the week and 8.41% over the month.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) has around 24000 employees, a market worth around $3.36B and $4.50B in sales. and $4.50B in sales Fwd P/E is 20.24. Profit margin for the company is -4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.00% and -42.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.50%).

Mattel Inc. (MAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mattel Inc. (MAT) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mattel Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/16/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.41 with sales reaching $672.85M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 59.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.30% in year-over-year returns.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) Top Institutional Holders

426 institutions hold shares in Mattel Inc. (MAT), with 1.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.35% while institutional investors hold 116.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 392.97M, and float is at 345.65M with Short Float at 17.12%. Institutions hold 115.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Primecap Management Company with over 51.51 million shares valued at $697.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.85% of the MAT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. with 41.26 million shares valued at $559.05 million to account for 11.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dodge & Cox Inc which holds 38.93 million shares representing 11.22% and valued at over $527.53 million, while Capital Research Global Investors holds 10.02% of the shares totaling 34.75 million with a market value of $470.87 million.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Mattel Inc. (MAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 15 times.

Mattel Inc. (MAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hasbro Inc. (HAS) that is trading -46.14% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.36% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 65.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.96.