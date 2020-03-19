Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Carnival Corporation & Plc (CUK), Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF)

Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CUK) shares are -83.58% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -30.19% or -$3.42 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +11.72% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -83.87% down YTD and -82.21% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -61.07% and -80.47% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 27, 2019, Berenberg recommended the CUK stock is a Sell, while earlier, UBS had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on September 30, 2019. 1 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.91 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $44.00. The forecasts give the Carnival Corporation & Plc stock a price target range of $59.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $23.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 86.59% or 65.61%.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, a Director at the company, bought 20,000 shares worth $930000.0 at $46.50 per share on Jul 03. The Director had earlier sold another 5,000 CUK shares valued at $204151.0 on Oct 03. The shares were sold at $40.83 per share. DONALD ARNOLD W (President & CEO) bought 13,300 shares at $45.12 per share on Jun 25 for a total of $600096.0 while DONALD ARNOLD W, (President & CEO) bought 8,750 shares on Jun 25 for $397171.0 with each share fetching $45.39.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF), on the other hand, is trading around $71.92 with a market cap of $11.11B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $89.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 19.64% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $7.23 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

RJF’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 17.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $297.0 million. This represented a 85.58% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.06 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.89 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.69 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $546.0 million, significantly higher than the $225.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $510.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 175 times at Raymond James Financial Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 91 times and accounting for 283,725 shares. Insider sales totaled 219,082 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 84 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 14.9M shares after the latest sales, with 1.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.30% with a share float percentage of 124.38M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Raymond James Financial Inc. having a total of 702 institutions that hold shares in the company.