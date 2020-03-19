Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – First Horizon National Corporation (FHN), Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)

First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE: FHN) shares are -56.64% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -18.96% or -$1.68 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -56.27% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -26.66% and -54.61% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 05, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the FHN stock is a Buy, while earlier, Robert W. Baird had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 02, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the FHN stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.18 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $18.65. The forecasts give the First Horizon National Corporation stock a price target range of $21.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $11.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 65.81% or 34.73%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 11.90% in the current quarter to $0.4, up from the $0.35 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.65, up 35.70% from $1.66 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.36 and $0.44. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.78 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 51 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 89 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,419,074 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 774,555. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 516,914 and 312,899 in purchases and sales respectively.

NISWONGER SCOTT M, a Director at the company, bought 100,000 shares worth $907700.0 at $9.08 per share on Mar 12. The Director had earlier bought another 50,000 FHN shares valued at $469835.0 on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $9.40 per share. Burdick Kenneth A (Director) bought 5,000 shares at $8.95 per share on Mar 12 for a total of $44750.0 while JORDAN D BRYAN, (Chairman, President and CEO) sold 185,434 shares on Feb 11 for $3.08 million with each share fetching $16.58.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY), on the other hand, is trading around $2.08 with a market cap of $1.48B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.63 and spell out a more modest performance – a 55.08% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 15.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.50% with a share float percentage of 433.12M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited having a total of 150 institutions that hold shares in the company.