Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Mastercard Incorporated (MA), MPLX LP (MPLX)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) shares are -23.66% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.18% or -$9.95 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +6.90% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -34.36% down YTD and -23.25% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.51% and -33.21% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 16, 2020, Oppenheimer recommended the MA stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Macquarie had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on January 21, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $227.93 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $355.65. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 35.91.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.80% in the current quarter to $1.91, up from the $1.78 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $8.88, up 13.60% from $7.77 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.81 and $2.29. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $10.65 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 78 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 118 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 677,010 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,624,013. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 247,805 and 876,775 in purchases and sales respectively.

Madabhushi Venkata R, a Chief Marketing Officer at the company, sold 954 shares worth $319590.0 at $335.00 per share on Feb 11. The Director had earlier bought another 1,000 MA shares valued at $265000.0 on Mar 11. The shares were bought at $265.00 per share. Mastercard Foundation (10% Owner) sold 38,539 shares at $333.11 per share on Feb 11 for a total of $12.84 million while Mastercard Foundation, (10% Owner) sold 38,536 shares on Feb 10 for $12.64 million with each share fetching $328.11.

MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX), on the other hand, is trading around $8.38 with a market cap of $10.32B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $29.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 71.1% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.38 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the MPLX LP (MPLX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MPLX’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 26.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$4.0 million. This represented a 100.11% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.49 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.35 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.77 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $40.43 billion from $41.28 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $4.08 billion, significantly higher than the $3.07 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.67 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 63 times at MPLX LP over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 40 times and accounting for 120,831 shares. Insider sales totaled 45,528 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 23 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 17.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 667.98M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.10% with a share float percentage of 386.82M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MPLX LP having a total of 382 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC with over 42.04 million shares worth more than $1.07 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC held 3.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alps Advisors Inc., with the investment firm holding over 31.1 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $791.8 million and represent 2.94% of shares outstanding.