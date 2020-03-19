Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Match Group Inc. (MTCH), Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) shares are -36.67% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.80% or -$5.02 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -28.09% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.49% and -32.20% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 17, 2020, UBS recommended the MTCH stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Barclays had Reiterated the stock as a Equal Weight on January 28, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $52.00 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $88.06. The forecasts give the Match Group Inc. stock a price target range of $100.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $75.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 48.0% or 30.67%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.30% in the current quarter to $0.34, down from the $0.42 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.98, up 16.20% from $1.81 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.32 and $0.56. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.51 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 78 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 29 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,877,845 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 760,930. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 891,781 and 347,209 in purchases and sales respectively.

Eigenmann Philip D, a Chief Accounting Officer at the company, sold 7,057 shares worth $596246.0 at $84.49 per share on Aug 16. The President had earlier sold another 144,221 MTCH shares valued at $11.01 million on Feb 19. The shares were sold at $76.35 per share. Sine Jared F. (Chief Legal Officer) sold 18,488 shares at $82.28 per share on Aug 15 for a total of $1.52 million while Sine Jared F., (Chief Legal Officer) sold 6,153 shares on Aug 14 for $488972.0 with each share fetching $79.47.

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM), on the other hand, is trading around $5.41 with a market cap of $398.28M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $29.17 and spell out a more modest performance – a 81.45% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.17 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 4 times at Viper Energy Partners LP over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 19,679 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 4 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.15M shares after the latest sales, with -0.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.20% with a share float percentage of 66.66M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Viper Energy Partners LP having a total of 183 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 9.18 million shares worth more than $226.35 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Wellington Management Company, LLP held 13.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 7.65 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $188.69 million and represent 11.28% of shares outstanding.