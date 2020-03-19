Finance

Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – New Gold Inc. (NGD), Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI)

By Andrew Francis

New Gold Inc. (NYSE: NGD) shares are -34.83% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.02% or -$0.05 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +47.01% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -46.40% down YTD and -32.08% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.40% and -28.62% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 14, 2020, CIBC recommended the NGD stock is a Sector Underperform, while earlier, CIBC had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 18, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the NGD stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.57 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.01. The forecasts give the New Gold Inc. stock a price target range of $1.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.65. The two limits represent an upside potential of 62.0% or 12.31%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 500.00% in the current quarter to $0.01, down from the $0.02 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.1, up 55.40% from $0.09 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0 and $0.08. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.16 for the next year.

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI), on the other hand, is trading around $5.11 with a market cap of $2.00B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.82 and spell out a more modest performance – a 42.06% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.15 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AGI’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $52.4 million. This represented a 69.69% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $172.9 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.04 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.02 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2017), the total assets figure advanced to $3.33 billion from $3.3 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $16.9 million while total current assets were at $377.5 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $182.6 million, significantly higher than the $166.5 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$8.1 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.01% with a share float percentage of 389.29M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alamos Gold Inc. having a total of 280 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 44.66 million shares worth more than $268.87 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 11.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Franklin Resources, Inc, with the investment firm holding over 19.18 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $115.49 million and represent 4.91% of shares outstanding.

