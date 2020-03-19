Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Novavax Inc. (NVAX), Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares are 167.59% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 12.11% or $1.15 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +191.64% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -39.86% down YTD and 166.25% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 1.33% and 33.29% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 14, 2019, H.C. Wainwright recommended the NVAX stock is a Buy, while earlier, B. Riley FBR had Resumed the stock as a Buy on November 27, 2019. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the NVAX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $10.65 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $12.33. The forecasts give the Novavax Inc. stock a price target range of $17.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 37.35% or -77.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -6.60% in the current quarter to -$0.78, up from the -$2.2 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$2.8, down -75.10% from -$5.51 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.8 and -$0.55. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$2.47 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 12 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 11 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 113,683 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 31,301. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 8,999 and 2,641 in purchases and sales respectively.

MCMANUS MICHAEL A JR, a Director at the company, sold 3,929 shares worth $15015.0 at $3.82 per share on Nov 18. The President, R&D had earlier bought another 1,250 NVAX shares valued at $4825.0 on Jan 31. The shares were bought at $3.86 per share. Herrmann John A III (SVP, General Counsel) sold 3,643 shares at $7.07 per share on Sep 17 for a total of $25757.0 while Glenn Gregory M, (President, R&D) sold 9,620 shares on Sep 13 for $59476.0 with each share fetching $6.18.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE), on the other hand, is trading around $1.60 with a market cap of $2.28B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $10.85 and spell out a more modest performance – a 85.25% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.29 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.10% with a share float percentage of 1.02B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cenovus Energy Inc. having a total of 463 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ConocoPhillips with over 208.0 million shares worth more than $2.11 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, ConocoPhillips held 16.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 92.59 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $939.76 million and represent 7.54% of shares outstanding.