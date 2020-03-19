Are we looking at the next cheap bargain in Aflac Incorporated (AFL)?

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is -52.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.01 and a high of $57.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The AFL stock was last observed hovering at around $30.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.88% off its average median price target of $51.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.88% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 21.03% higher than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.27, the stock is -39.82% and -47.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.85 million and changing -16.19% at the moment leaves the stock -51.34% off its SMA200. AFL registered -49.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $47.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $51.79.

The stock witnessed a -51.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -52.38%, and is -31.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.28% over the week and 6.63% over the month.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) has around 10977 employees, a market worth around $21.47B and $22.34B in sales. and $22.34B in sales Current P/E ratio is 5.71 and Fwd P/E is 5.44. Profit margin for the company is 14.80%. Distance from 52-week low is -6.44% and -55.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.00%).

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aflac Incorporated (AFL) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aflac Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.12 with sales reaching $5.5B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 16.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.00% in year-over-year returns.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Top Institutional Holders

1,42ForAflac Incorporated (AFL), with 56.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.81% while institutional investors hold 70.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 849.46M, and float is at 665.52M with Short Float at 2.04%. Institutions hold 65.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 65.8 million shares valued at $3.48 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.11% of the AFL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 56.01 million shares valued at $2.96 billion to account for 7.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. which holds 47.5 million shares representing 6.57% and valued at over $2.51 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 5.33% of the shares totaling 38.5 million with a market value of $2.04 billion.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Aflac Incorporated (AFL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Koide Masatoshi, the company’s Pres., and Rep. Director. SEC filings show that Koide Masatoshi sold 1,467 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 18 at a price of $51.75 per share for a total of $75917.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40898.0 shares.

Aflac Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that LAKE CHARLES D II (Chairman and Rep. Director) sold a total of 16,530 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $51.81 per share for $856414.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 98988.0 shares of the AFL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 06, LAKE CHARLES D II (Chairman and Rep. Director) disposed off 22,642 shares at an average price of $52.68 for $1.19 million. The insider now directly holds 82,458 shares of Aflac Incorporated (AFL).

Aflac Incorporated (AFL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) that is trading -47.60% down over the past 12 months. Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) is -26.24% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.44% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.93.