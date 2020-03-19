Are we looking at the next cheap bargain in Bilibili Inc. (BILI)?

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) is 12.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.23 and a high of $29.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The BILI stock was last observed hovering at around $24.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.34%.

Currently trading at $21.01, the stock is -19.55% and -14.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.81 million and changing -13.72% at the moment leaves the stock 17.46% off its SMA200. BILI registered 12.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.93.

The stock witnessed a -22.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.98%, and is -18.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.33% over the week and 8.13% over the month.

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) has around 3033 employees, a market worth around $7.33B and $851.40M in sales. and $851.40M in sales Profit margin for the company is -18.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.81% and -28.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.90%).

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) Analyst Forecasts

Bilibili Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.03 with sales reaching $2.08B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 49.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 942.20% in year-over-year returns.

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) Top Institutional Holders

197 institutions hold shares in Bilibili Inc. (BILI), with 80.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.47% while institutional investors hold 58.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 348.84M, and float is at 202.92M with Short Float at 9.05%. Institutions hold 44.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. with over 10.22 million shares valued at $190.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 24.32% of the BILI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Alibaba Group Holding Ltd with 10.0 million shares valued at $186.2 million to account for 23.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP which holds 9.11 million shares representing 21.70% and valued at over $169.7 million, while Yiheng Capital, LLC holds 19.29% of the shares totaling 8.1 million with a market value of $150.88 million.