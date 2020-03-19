At Home Group Inc. (HOME) picks momentum as shares drop -58.31%

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) is -73.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.98 and a high of $24.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The HOME stock was last observed hovering at around $2.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.79% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 26.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.48, the stock is -68.61% and -72.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.13 million and changing -34.80% at the moment leaves the stock -79.19% off its SMA200. HOME registered -93.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -84.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.03.

The stock witnessed a -77.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -72.39%, and is -58.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 37.45% over the week and 19.25% over the month.

At Home Group Inc. (HOME) has around 5364 employees, a market worth around $114.57M and $1.32B in sales. and $1.32B in sales Current P/E ratio is 2.53 and Fwd P/E is 2.39. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is -25.25% and -94.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

At Home Group Inc. (HOME) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for At Home Group Inc. (HOME) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

At Home Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/25/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.36 with sales reaching $396.7M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.00% in year-over-year returns.

At Home Group Inc. (HOME) Top Institutional Holders

176 institutions hold shares in At Home Group Inc. (HOME), with 4.6M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.17% while institutional investors hold 117.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 77.41M, and float is at 48.08M with Short Float at 22.94%. Institutions hold 109.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CAS Investment Partners, LLC with over 8.82 million shares valued at $48.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.75% of the HOME Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Prentice Capital Management, LP with 3.92 million shares valued at $21.57 million to account for 6.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.5 million shares representing 5.46% and valued at over $19.24 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.27% of the shares totaling 3.38 million with a market value of $18.58 million.

At Home Group Inc. (HOME) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at At Home Group Inc. (HOME) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SOSIN CLIFFORD, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that SOSIN CLIFFORD bought 430,098 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $2.90 per share for a total of $1.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9.92 million shares.

At Home Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that SOSIN CLIFFORD (10% Owner) bought a total of 670,310 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $3.17 per share for $2.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9.49 million shares of the HOME stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 02, SOSIN CLIFFORD (10% Owner) acquired 200,000 shares at an average price of $9.16 for $1.83 million. The insider now directly holds 8,815,320 shares of At Home Group Inc. (HOME).

At Home Group Inc. (HOME): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) that is trading -70.97% down over the past 12 months. Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK) is -91.23% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.98% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.8.