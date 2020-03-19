Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) up -52.26% since start of the year

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) is -46.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.85 and a high of $6.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The BBVA stock was last observed hovering at around $3.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16%.

Currently trading at $2.96, the stock is -34.21% and -41.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.99 million and changing -5.13% at the moment leaves the stock -43.25% off its SMA200. BBVA registered -52.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -43.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.20.

The stock witnessed a -46.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -46.86%, and is -23.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.73% over the week and 4.79% over the month.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) has around 126973 employees, a market worth around $23.44B and $35.00B in sales. and $35.00B in sales Current P/E ratio is 5.48. Profit margin for the company is 11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.86% and -54.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.70%).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) Analyst Forecasts

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020. The EPS is expected to shrink by -35.10% this year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) Top Institutional Holders

263 institutions hold shares in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA), with institutional investors hold 2.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.92B, and float is at 6.57B with Short Float at 0.05%. Institutions hold 2.70% of the Float.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is trading -57.14% down over the past 12 months. HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is -30.88% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 22.77% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.34 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.41.