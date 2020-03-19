BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) dip is a big Buy opportunity

BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) is -58.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.84 and a high of $6.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The BGCP stock was last observed hovering at around $3.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.61%.

Currently trading at $2.47, the stock is -45.71% and -53.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.26 million and changing -19.81% at the moment leaves the stock -54.24% off its SMA200. BGCP registered -56.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.39.

The stock witnessed a -54.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -58.56%, and is -38.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.25% over the week and 7.61% over the month.

BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) has around 5200 employees, a market worth around $1.41B and $2.10B in sales. and $2.10B in sales Current P/E ratio is 15.44 and Fwd P/E is 3.50. Profit margin for the company is 2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is -12.87% and -59.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) Analyst Forecasts

BGC Partners Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.16 with sales reaching $561.15M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -55.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.80% in year-over-year returns.

BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) Top Institutional Holders

293 institutions hold shares in BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP), with 32.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.07% while institutional investors hold 66.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 571.92M, and float is at 443.94M with Short Float at 1.57%. Institutions hold 60.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 26.8 million shares valued at $159.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.85% of the BGCP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Principal Financial Group, Inc. with 18.6 million shares valued at $110.47 million to account for 6.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cardinal Capital Management LLC which holds 14.93 million shares representing 4.93% and valued at over $88.69 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.24% of the shares totaling 12.84 million with a market value of $76.27 million.

BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times.

BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) that is trading 8.83% up over the past 12 months. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) is -5.62% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.39% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.68 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.21.