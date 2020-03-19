California Resources Corporation (CRC) And Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Among Headliners

California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) shares are -71.65% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -11.72% or -$0.34 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +4.49% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -76.90% down YTD and -69.95% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -13.51% and -58.71% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the CRC stock is a Underperform, while earlier, Raymond James had Downgrade the stock as a Mkt Perform on March 17, 2020. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the CRC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.56 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $14.15. The forecasts give the California Resources Corporation stock a price target range of $11.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 76.73% or -70.67%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 97.30% in the current quarter to -$0.55, down from the $0.63 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$3.68, down -20.60% from $1.4 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$2.24 and -$0.22. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$4.84 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 40 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 58 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 312,336 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 248,522. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 179,484 and 144,370 in purchases and sales respectively.

Leon Francisco, a EVP Corp Dev & Strategic Plng at the company, bought 1,500 shares worth $15318.0 at $10.21 per share on Aug 09. The Director had earlier bought another 10,000 CRC shares valued at $90260.0 on Aug 15. The shares were bought at $9.03 per share. Weiss Charles F. (EVP – Public Affairs) bought 300 shares at $10.17 per share on Aug 08 for a total of $3050.0 while Williams Darren, (EVP-Operations & Geoscience) bought 2,000 shares on Aug 08 for $20046.0 with each share fetching $10.02.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW), on the other hand, is trading around $141.76 with a market cap of $51.08B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $169.76 and spell out a more modest performance – a 16.49% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $7.79 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ITW’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 24.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $623.0 million. This represented a 82.04% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.47 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.98 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.83 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $15.07 billion from $14.96 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $3.0 billion, significantly higher than the $2.81 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $2.67 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 78 times at Illinois Tool Works Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 42 times and accounting for 343,791 shares. Insider sales totaled 310,173 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 36 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 612.22k shares after the latest sales, with 18.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.00% with a share float percentage of 317.32M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Illinois Tool Works Inc. having a total of 1,669 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 26.56 million shares worth more than $4.77 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Briar Hall Management LLC, with the investment firm holding over 25.84 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.64 billion and represent 8.10% of shares outstanding.