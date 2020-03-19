Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) And ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) Among Headliners

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) shares are -84.82% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -24.65% or -$0.35 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +9.17% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -85.03% down YTD and -84.26% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -52.86% and -78.51% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 20, 2019, Craig Hallum recommended the TAST stock is a Buy, while earlier, Craig Hallum had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 16, 2020. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the TAST stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.07 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $9.20. The forecasts give the Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. stock a price target range of $9.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 88.11% or 57.2%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -140.00% in the current quarter to -$0.27, up from the -$0.29 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.26, up 12.60% from -$0.36 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.03 and $0.12. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.15 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 47 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 9 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 796,668 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 23,918. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 748,444 and 9,318 in purchases and sales respectively.

Perelman Matthew Terker, a Director at the company, bought 25,000 shares worth $98343.0 at $3.93 per share on Feb 28. The Director had earlier bought another 40,000 TAST shares valued at $90600.0 on Mar 11. The shares were bought at $2.27 per share. Hartmann Markus (VP, GC, Secretary) bought 2,500 shares at $3.84 per share on Feb 28 for a total of $9592.0 while Accordino Daniel T, (CEO and President) bought 50,000 shares on Feb 28 for $209945.0 with each share fetching $4.20.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI), on the other hand, is trading around $4.87 with a market cap of $2.86B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $10.95 and spell out a more modest performance – a 55.53% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.06 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ANGI’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 2.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $303.35 million. This represented a 5.65% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $321.51 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined $0.00 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.07 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.92 billion from $1.94 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $214.16 million, significantly lower than the $223.7 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $145.36 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 45 times at ANGI Homeservices Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 12 times and accounting for 596,449 shares. Insider sales totaled 2,091,354 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 33 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -21.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.32M shares after the latest sales, with -21.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 78.88M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ANGI Homeservices Inc. having a total of 149 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Luxor Capital Group, LP with over 10.83 million shares worth more than $91.72 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Luxor Capital Group, LP held 13.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 10.44 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $88.47 million and represent 13.13% of shares outstanding.