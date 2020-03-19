Check out this: Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) is on the verge of a huge rally

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) is -35.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.95 and a high of $48.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The ACGL stock was last observed hovering at around $30.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.73% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.18% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 16.7% higher than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.49, the stock is -31.30% and -36.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.94 million and changing -9.03% at the moment leaves the stock -32.39% off its SMA200. ACGL registered -15.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -32.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.62.

The stock witnessed a -42.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.64%, and is -23.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.12% over the week and 5.68% over the month.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) has around 4300 employees, a market worth around $13.07B and $6.81B in sales. and $6.81B in sales Current P/E ratio is 7.09 and Fwd P/E is 8.70. Profit margin for the company is 23.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.95% and -43.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.10%).

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.73 with sales reaching $1.57B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 124.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 23.00% in year-over-year returns.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Top Institutional Holders

614 institutions hold shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL), with 14.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.49% while institutional investors hold 93.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 475.58M, and float is at 392.48M with Short Float at 0.76%. Institutions hold 90.19% of the Float.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hutchings W Preston, the company’s SVP & Chief Investment Officer. SEC filings show that Hutchings W Preston sold 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $45.96 per share for a total of $1.84 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 574460.0 shares.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 19 that Morin Francois (EVP and CFO) sold a total of 6,990 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 19 and was made at $48.16 per share for $336647.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 81697.0 shares of the ACGL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 13, Hutchings W Preston (SVP & Chief Investment Officer) disposed off 40,000 shares at an average price of $47.10 for $1.88 million. The insider now directly holds 573,588 shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL).

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) that is trading -13.79% down over the past 12 months. W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) is -6.68% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.02% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.79.