Check out this: Tallgrass Energy LP (TGE) is on the verge of a huge rally

Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE: TGE) is -39.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.93 and a high of $25.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The TGE stock was last observed hovering at around $15.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.91% off its average median price target of $22.45 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.89% off the consensus price target high of $22.50 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 39.55% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.30, the stock is -33.59% and -37.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.35 million and changing -12.56% at the moment leaves the stock -33.86% off its SMA200. TGE registered -46.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -33.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.06.

The stock witnessed a -40.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.28%, and is -24.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.35% over the week and 8.07% over the month.

Tallgrass Energy LP (TGE) has around 800 employees, a market worth around $4.16B and $868.50M in sales. and $868.50M in sales Current P/E ratio is 9.45 and Fwd P/E is 12.56. Profit margin for the company is 28.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.68% and -48.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

Tallgrass Energy LP (TGE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tallgrass Energy LP (TGE) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tallgrass Energy LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.23 with sales reaching $221.32M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 12.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.50% in year-over-year returns.

Tallgrass Energy LP (TGE) Top Institutional Holders

27ForTallgrass Energy LP (TGE), with 5.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.79% while institutional investors hold 93.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 312.68M, and float is at 174.62M with Short Float at 4.52%. Institutions hold 90.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackstone Group Inc. with over 23.65 million shares valued at $523.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.17% of the TGE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Alps Advisors Inc. with 18.88 million shares valued at $417.59 million to account for 10.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Barclays PLC which holds 10.92 million shares representing 6.08% and valued at over $241.54 million, while Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC holds 4.18% of the shares totaling 7.5 million with a market value of $166.0 million.

Tallgrass Energy LP (TGE) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Tallgrass Energy LP (TGE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 2 times.

Tallgrass Energy LP (TGE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) that is trading -67.12% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 20.28% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.32.