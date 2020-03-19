Dissecting Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) is -11.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $114.27 and a high of $202.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The AGN stock was last observed hovering at around $171.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.61% off its average median price target of $194.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.64% off the consensus price target high of $203.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -7.79% lower than the price target low of $157.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $169.23, the stock is -10.57% and -11.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.75 million and changing -1.52% at the moment leaves the stock -2.12% off its SMA200. AGN registered 9.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $190.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $173.13.

The stock witnessed a -14.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.99%, and is -8.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.64% over the week and 3.12% over the month.

Allergan plc (AGN) has around 17400 employees, a market worth around $59.16B and $16.09B in sales. and $16.09B in sales Fwd P/E is 9.25. Profit margin for the company is -32.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.10% and -16.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.70%).

Allergan plc (AGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Allergan plc (AGN) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Allergan plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $3.98 with sales reaching $3.81B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.80% in year-over-year returns.

Allergan plc (AGN) Top Institutional Holders

1,363 institutions hold shares in Allergan plc (AGN), with 983.72k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.30% while institutional investors hold 97.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 349.60M, and float is at 328.17M with Short Float at 4.94%. Institutions hold 97.38% of the Float.

Allergan plc (AGN) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Allergan plc (AGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 7 times.

Allergan plc (AGN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Abbott Laboratories (ABT) that is trading -0.88% down over the past 12 months. Mylan N.V. (MYL) is -50.45% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.54% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 13.7 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.92.