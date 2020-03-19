Dissecting Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) is -23.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.01 and a high of $74.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The CTSH stock was last observed hovering at around $50.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.63% off its average median price target of $67.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.81% off the consensus price target high of $83.00 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are 16.72% higher than the price target low of $57.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.47, the stock is -19.98% and -23.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.21 million and changing -5.25% at the moment leaves the stock -23.97% off its SMA200. CTSH registered -34.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -25.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $61.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $62.37.

The stock witnessed a -31.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.01%, and is -10.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.72% over the week and 5.73% over the month.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) has around 292500 employees, a market worth around $28.26B and $16.78B in sales. and $16.78B in sales Current P/E ratio is 14.44 and Fwd P/E is 10.75. Profit margin for the company is 11.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.37% and -36.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.40%).

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) is a “Hold”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 6 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.95 with sales reaching $4.23B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.90% in year-over-year returns.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Top Institutional Holders

1,354 institutions hold shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH), with 1.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.24% while institutional investors hold 93.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 595.23M, and float is at 547.34M with Short Float at 1.87%. Institutions hold 93.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 50.88 million shares valued at $3.16 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.27% of the CTSH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 42.82 million shares valued at $2.66 billion to account for 7.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 23.19 million shares representing 4.23% and valued at over $1.44 billion, while Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 3.59% of the shares totaling 19.71 million with a market value of $1.22 billion.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Insider Activity

A total of 191 insider transactions have happened at Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 115 and purchases happening 76 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Friedrich Matthew W., the company’s General Counsel. SEC filings show that Friedrich Matthew W. sold 459 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $46.34 per share for a total of $21270.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Frank Malcolm (President, Digital Business) sold a total of 448 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $46.47 per share for $20820.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32924.0 shares of the CTSH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, Friedrich Matthew W. (General Counsel) disposed off 3,123 shares at an average price of $60.45 for $188781.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH).

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DXC Technology Company (DXC) that is trading -85.98% down over the past 12 months. Perficient Inc. (PRFT) is -23.44% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -22.8% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.43.