Dissecting United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) top performing stock: Get the Stats

United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) is 36.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.00 and a high of $14.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The UNFI stock was last observed hovering at around $10.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.92% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -19.3% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -138.6% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.93, the stock is 78.94% and 59.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.13 million and changing 19.18% at the moment leaves the stock 39.21% off its SMA200. UNFI registered -12.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.58.

The stock witnessed a 57.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 66.85%, and is 76.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 33.00% over the week and 15.62% over the month.

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) has around 19000 employees, a market worth around $793.58M and $24.53B in sales. and $24.53B in sales Fwd P/E is 10.08. Profit margin for the company is -1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 138.60% and -15.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.50%).

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

United Natural Foods Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.48 with sales reaching $6.01B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -341.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.90% year-over-year.

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) Top Institutional Holders

268 institutions hold shares in United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI), with 642.63k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.20% while institutional investors hold 87.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 66.52M, and float is at 52.81M with Short Float at 15.25%. Institutions hold 86.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 8.22 million shares valued at $71.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.36% of the UNFI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.12 million shares valued at $53.57 million to account for 11.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Kiltearn Partners LLP which holds 4.4 million shares representing 8.22% and valued at over $38.53 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 6.34% of the shares totaling 3.39 million with a market value of $29.7 million.

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bates Ann Torre, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Bates Ann Torre bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $5.43 per share for a total of $21720.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4000.0 shares.

United Natural Foods Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Bates Ann Torre (Director) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $5.48 per share for $109600.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37970.0 shares of the UNFI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 18, Muehlbauer James L (Director) acquired 30,000 shares at an average price of $6.91 for $207300.0. The insider now directly holds 30,000 shares of United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI).

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) that is trading 7.79% up over the past 12 months. The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) is -88.47% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.23% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.79 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.72.