Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Gerdau S.A. (GGB), Under Armour Inc. (UAA)

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB) shares are -63.06% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -18.10% or -$0.4 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +5.23% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -66.12% down YTD and -59.05% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -33.46% and -61.24% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 13, 2018, Goldman recommended the GGB stock is a Buy, while earlier, Scotiabank had Downgrade the stock as a Sector Perform on January 22, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the GGB stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.81 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $26.96. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 93.29.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -20.00% in the current quarter to $0.22, up from the -$0.04 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.89, up 257.00% from $0.32 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.23 and $0.23. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.51 for the next year.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA), on the other hand, is trading around $8.55 with a market cap of $4.26B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $17.63 and spell out a more modest performance – a 51.5% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.11 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Under Armour Inc. (UAA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

UAA’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 4.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $608.15 million. This represented a 57.8% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.44 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.04 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.01 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $4.84 billion from $4.63 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $509.03 million, significantly lower than the $628.23 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $363.23 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 3 times at Under Armour Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 18,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 8,569 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.49M shares after the latest sales, with 1.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.30% with a share float percentage of 381.84M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Under Armour Inc. having a total of 639 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 24.62 million shares worth more than $531.72 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Wellington Management Company, LLP held 13.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 21.42 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $462.59 million and represent 11.37% of shares outstanding.