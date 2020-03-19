Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE), Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC)

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) shares are -80.86% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -25.11% or -$1.68 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -79.72% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -30.13% and -76.76% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, Stifel recommended the PDCE stock is a Hold, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Resumed the stock as a Overweight on March 10, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the PDCE stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 15 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.01 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $32.67. The forecasts give the PDC Energy Inc. stock a price target range of $50.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $12.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 89.98% or 58.25%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 50.00% in the current quarter to $0.37, up from the $0.27 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.2, up 62.20% from $0.83 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.51 and $0.89. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.35 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 18 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 34 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 519,928 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 69,011. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 500,158 and 54,674 in purchases and sales respectively.

Ellis Mark E, a Director at the company, bought 5,000 shares worth $92500.0 at $18.50 per share on Mar 02. The Director had earlier bought another 5,000 PDCE shares valued at $87500.0 on Mar 03. The shares were bought at $17.50 per share. Crisafio Anthony J (Director) sold 3,850 shares at $24.83 per share on Jan 15 for a total of $95596.0 while Crisafio Anthony J, (Director) sold 1,500 shares on Sep 16 for $52635.0 with each share fetching $35.09.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC), on the other hand, is trading around $136.93 with a market cap of $11.56B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $126.68 and spell out a less modest performance – a -8.09% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.11 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 93 times at Teladoc Health Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 53 times and accounting for 220,015 shares. Insider sales totaled 156,814 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 40 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 875.37k shares after the latest sales, with 17.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 72.13M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Teladoc Health Inc. having a total of 579 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 7.16 million shares worth more than $599.7 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 9.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 6.67 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $558.25 million and represent 9.13% of shares outstanding.