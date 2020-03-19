Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK), Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) shares are -42.86% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.04% or -$1.21 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +8.94% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -44.26% down YTD and -42.66% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.91% and -36.50% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 21, 2020, Citigroup recommended the BK stock is a Buy, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on January 21, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the BK stock is a “Moderate Sell. 3 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $28.76 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $50.88. The forecasts give the The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stock a price target range of $63.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $34.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 54.35% or 15.41%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.98, up from the $0.94 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.01, down -0.80% from $4.02 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.94 and $1.12. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.32 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 61 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 33 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 992,498 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,092,818. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 517,490 and 75,826 in purchases and sales respectively.

GIBBONS THOMAS P, a Vice Chairman at the company, sold 318,556 shares worth $14.88 million at $46.72 per share on Jul 24. The Sr. Executive Vice President had earlier sold another 50,000 BK shares valued at $2.23 million on Oct 17. The shares were sold at $44.60 per share. DALEY WILLIAM M (Vice Chairman) bought 5,650 shares at $44.93 per share on Jul 18 for a total of $253828.0 while DALEY WILLIAM M, (Vice Chairman) bought 5,700 shares on Jul 18 for $256093.0 with each share fetching $44.93.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), on the other hand, is trading around $1830.00 with a market cap of $989.37B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $2405.40 and spell out a more modest performance – a 23.92% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $28.73 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AMZN’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 5.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $29.58 billion. This represented a 66.17% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $87.44 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $6.47 on the year-over-year period, growing to $6.05 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $225.25 billion from $199.1 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $18.93 billion while total current assets were at $96.33 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $38.51 billion, significantly higher than the $30.72 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $21.65 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 335 times at Amazon.com Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 38 times and accounting for 50,203 shares. Insider sales totaled 2,103,381 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 297 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -259.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 75.46M shares after the latest sales, with -2.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 11.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.60% with a share float percentage of 422.17M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Amazon.com Inc. having a total of 3,936 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 32.06 million shares worth more than $59.25 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 26.71 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $49.35 billion and represent 5.36% of shares outstanding.