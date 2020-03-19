Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH), EQT Corporation (EQT)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) shares are -26.17% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -11.12% or -$27.16 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +8.43% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -29.23% down YTD and -25.67% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -21.86% and -28.16% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 10, 2019, Jefferies recommended the UNH stock is a Hold, while earlier, Mizuho had Initiated the stock as a Buy on October 18, 2019.

The stock currently trades at $217.06 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $338.17. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 35.81.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.40% in the current quarter to $3.59, down from the $3.73 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $16.48, up 8.20% from $15.11 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $3.93 and $4.35. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $18.94 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 129 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 74 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 492,075 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 799,321. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 425,902 and 287,003 in purchases and sales respectively.

BURKE RICHARD T, a Director at the company, sold 5,000 shares worth $1.19 million at $237.00 per share on Mar 16. The Director had earlier sold another 10,000 UNH shares valued at $2.4 million on Mar 17. The shares were sold at $240.10 per share. BURKE RICHARD T (Director) sold 10,000 shares at $306.04 per share on Feb 19 for a total of $3.06 million while BURKE RICHARD T, (Director) sold 15,000 shares on Jan 16 for $4.49 million with each share fetching $299.45.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT), on the other hand, is trading around $8.69 with a market cap of $2.20B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $10.38 and spell out a more modest performance – a 16.28% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.52 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the EQT Corporation (EQT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

EQT’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -26.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $45.07 million. This represented a 95.54% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.01 billion.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $18.81 billion from $20.16 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.85 billion, significantly lower than the $2.98 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $249.25 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 8 times at EQT Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 8 times and accounting for 505,060 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.48M shares after the latest sales, with 12.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 250.97M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with EQT Corporation having a total of 440 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 28.1 million shares worth more than $306.33 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 11.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 23.92 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $260.67 million and represent 9.36% of shares outstanding.