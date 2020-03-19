Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC), ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR)

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) shares are -15.10% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.24% or -$3.18 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +6.34% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -19.67% down YTD and -14.98% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.44% and -9.02% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 28, 2019, Jefferies recommended the YUMC stock is a Buy, while earlier, Daiwa Securities had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on February 06, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $40.76 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $50.99. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 20.06.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 31.60% in the current quarter to -$0.26, down from the $0.59 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.58, down -9.20% from $1.88 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.02 and $0.16. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 30 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 28 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 352,820 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 253,861. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Yuen Aiken, a Chief People Officer at the company, sold 2,081 shares worth $91628.0 at $44.03 per share on Nov 27. The Chief Development Officer had earlier sold another 15,683 YUMC shares valued at $705735.0 on Dec 06. The shares were sold at $45.00 per share. Ai Angela (Chief Development Officer) sold 13,477 shares at $44.74 per share on Aug 29 for a total of $602907.0 while Pant Muktesh, (Director) sold 88,184 shares on Jun 20 for $4.04 million with each share fetching $45.76.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR), on the other hand, is trading around $7.13 with a market cap of $528.90M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $20.30 and spell out a more modest performance – a 64.88% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.32 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ARR’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $59.45 million. This represented a 40.85% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $100.52 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.92 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$5.02 as given in the last earnings report.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$40.72 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 45 times at ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 38 times and accounting for 75,188 shares. Insider sales totaled 12,919 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 7 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 31.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 926.74k shares after the latest sales, with 14.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.50% with a share float percentage of 57.97M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. having a total of 212 institutions that hold shares in the company.