Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) is attracting new Institutional Money

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) is -13.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $76.00 and a high of $103.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The DUK stock was last observed hovering at around $86.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.72% off its average median price target of $105.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.21% off the consensus price target high of $112.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 19.1% higher than the price target low of $98.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $79.28, the stock is -16.33% and -16.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.37 million and changing -7.81% at the moment leaves the stock -13.73% off its SMA200. DUK registered -11.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -15.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $94.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $91.87.

The stock witnessed a -22.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.39%, and is -12.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.12% over the week and 5.05% over the month.

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) has around 28793 employees, a market worth around $65.69B and $25.08B in sales. and $25.08B in sales Current P/E ratio is 15.56 and Fwd P/E is 14.51. Profit margin for the company is 14.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.32% and -23.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Duke Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.22 with sales reaching $6.38B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 35.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.00% in year-over-year returns.

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Top Institutional Holders

1,904 institutions hold shares in Duke Energy Corporation (DUK), with 615.99k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.08% while institutional investors hold 65.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 828.63M, and float is at 732.70M with Short Float at 5.21%. Institutions hold 65.50% of the Float.

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Insider Activity

A total of 89 insider transactions have happened at Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 63 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GOOD LYNN J, the company’s Chairman, Pres & CEO. SEC filings show that GOOD LYNN J sold 16,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $91.86 per share for a total of $1.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 233517.0 shares.

Duke Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 26 that JANSON JULIA S (EVP ExtAffairs&PresCarolinas) sold a total of 6,165 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 26 and was made at $99.67 per share for $614453.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37074.0 shares of the DUK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 26, YOUNG STEVEN K (EVP & CFO) disposed off 212 shares at an average price of $99.29 for $21049.0. The insider now directly holds 89,402 shares of Duke Energy Corporation (DUK).

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ameren Corporation (AEE) that is trading 5.76% up over the past 12 months. Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) is 10.26% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.01% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 39.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.14.