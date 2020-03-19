Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA) Vs. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD): Those Ticking Clocks

Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE: ENIA) shares are -49.91% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -14.73% or -$0.95 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +4.96% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -50.94% down YTD and -49.73% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -30.03% and -40.73% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the ENIA stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.50 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $11.37. The forecasts give the Enel Americas S.A. stock a price target range of $10033.58 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7259.61. The two limits represent an upside potential of 99.95% or 99.92%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5,900.00% in the current quarter to $0, down from the $0.2 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.85, up 8.90% from $1.05 reported last year. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.96 for the next year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD), on the other hand, is trading around $37.94 with a market cap of $77.25B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $64.56 and spell out a more modest performance – a 41.23% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.78 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TD’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 50.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $3.27 billion. This represented a 58.55% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $7.9 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.17 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.85 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $8.11 billion, significantly higher than the -$2.48 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $7.95 billion.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.70% with a share float percentage of 1.81B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Toronto-Dominion Bank having a total of 1,000 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royal Bank of Canada with over 145.5 million shares worth more than $8.17 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Royal Bank of Canada held 8.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/, with the investment firm holding over 70.52 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.96 billion and represent 3.89% of shares outstanding.