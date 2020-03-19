Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) Vs. Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG): Updated Outlook

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) shares are -59.11% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -23.19% or -$3.66 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -57.47% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -39.19% and -57.41% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 14, 2019, William Blair recommended the NVST stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Evercore ISI had Resumed the stock as a Outperform on December 17, 2019. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the NVST stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $12.12 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $33.30. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 63.6.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.66, up 0.10% from $1.79 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.32 and $0.46. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.83 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 26 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 8 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 900,848 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 127,902,549. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 178,795 and 34,549 in purchases and sales respectively.

Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG), on the other hand, is trading around $8.76 with a market cap of $2.70B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $20.05 and spell out a more modest performance – a 56.31% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.23 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 21 times at Pure Storage Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 4 times and accounting for 976,883 shares. Insider sales totaled 356,449 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 17 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 25.58M shares after the latest sales, with 5.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 4.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.80% with a share float percentage of 235.14M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pure Storage Inc. having a total of 331 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 22.07 million shares worth more than $377.64 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 8.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 20.91 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $357.73 million and represent 8.03% of shares outstanding.