Etsy Inc. (ETSY) Vs. East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC): Which Is Riskier?

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares are -11.40% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.81% or -$2.87 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +14.77% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -37.93% down YTD and -8.93% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -21.86% and -26.39% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 06, 2020, Jefferies recommended the ETSY stock is a Hold, while earlier, Oppenheimer had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on February 27, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the ETSY stock is a “Strong Sell. 1 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 15 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $39.25 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $66.89. The forecasts give the Etsy Inc. stock a price target range of $78.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $41.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 49.68% or 4.27%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 56.20% in the current quarter to $0.2, down from the $0.24 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.81, up 28.60% from $0.76 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.08 and $0.24. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.21 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 72 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 93 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 379,206 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 489,896. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 109,993 and 267,368 in purchases and sales respectively.

Fisher Michael T, a Chief Technology Officer at the company, sold 5,209 shares worth $314385.0 at $60.35 per share on Mar 06. The Director had earlier sold another 34,976 ETSY shares valued at $1.64 million on Mar 13. The shares were sold at $47.00 per share. Simeone Jill (General Counsel & Secretary) sold 1,701 shares at $60.50 per share on Mar 06 for a total of $102911.0 while BURNS M MICHELE, (Director) sold 2,000 shares on Mar 05 for $125000.0 with each share fetching $62.50.

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC), on the other hand, is trading around $30.58 with a market cap of $4.78B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $51.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 40.04% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.52 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

EWBC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 72.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $63.01 million. This represented a 86.51% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $467.23 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.28 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.18 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $735.83 million, significantly lower than the $883.17 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $725.97 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 16 times at East West Bancorp Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 154,270 shares. Insider sales totaled 76,052 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 6 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.03M shares after the latest sales, with 16.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.70% with a share float percentage of 144.59M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with East West Bancorp Inc. having a total of 538 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 16.66 million shares worth more than $811.41 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 11.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 13.55 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $659.71 million and represent 9.30% of shares outstanding.