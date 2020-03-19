Exploring Strategic Opportunities: BHP Group (BBL), AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)

BHP Group (NYSE: BBL) shares are -47.54% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.91% or -$3.02 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +4.31% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -49.33% down YTD and -48.06% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.40% and -43.66% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 04, 2019, Deutsche Bank recommended the BBL stock is a Hold, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on October 25, 2019. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the BBL stock is a “Hold. 1 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $24.66 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $38.45. The forecasts give the BHP Group stock a price target range of $42.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $42.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 41.29% or 41.29%.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU), on the other hand, is trading around $15.00 with a market cap of $7.69B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $22.57 and spell out a more modest performance – a 33.54% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Current Qtr., the total assets figure advanced to $6.91 billion from $6.6 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $7.0 million while total current assets were at $1.24 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $343.0 million, significantly lower than the $1.14 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $50.0 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.60% with a share float percentage of 414.43M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AngloGold Ashanti Limited having a total of 292 institutions that hold shares in the company.