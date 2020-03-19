Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU), Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH)

Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) shares are -53.97% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.79% or -$0.49 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +6.16% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -54.32% down YTD and -50.61% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -27.20% and -47.09% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 20, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the IMMU stock is a Buy, while earlier, H.C. Wainwright had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on December 27, 2019. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the IMMU stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $9.74 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $26.64. The forecasts give the Immunomedics Inc. stock a price target range of $31.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $16.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 68.58% or 39.13%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -8.70% in the current quarter to -$0.46, up from the -$0.46 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.65, up 19,116.90% from -$1.84 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.54 and -$0.12. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.2 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 19 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 6,843,874 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC, a Director at the company, bought 500,000 shares worth $7.05 million at $14.10 per share on Oct 03. The Director had earlier bought another 2,000,000 IMMU shares valued at $35.0 million on Dec 05. The shares were bought at $17.50 per share. BALL BRYAN (Chief Quality Officer) bought 5,000 shares at $14.18 per share on Oct 03 for a total of $70897.0 while Avoro Capital Advisors LLC, (Director) bought 1,000,000 shares on Oct 02 for $13.23 million with each share fetching $13.23.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH), on the other hand, is trading around $80.63 with a market cap of $18.14B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $172.46 and spell out a more modest performance – a 53.25% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $8.2 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ZBH’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 14.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.21 billion. This represented a 43.22% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.13 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.54 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$4.40 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $24.64 billion from $24.32 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.59 billion, significantly lower than the $1.75 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.06 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 27 times at Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 15 times and accounting for 46,949 shares. Insider sales totaled 25,823 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 375.65k shares after the latest sales, with 9.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.40% with a share float percentage of 205.98M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. having a total of 1,313 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 16.22 million shares worth more than $2.43 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 7.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 15.96 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.39 billion and represent 7.73% of shares outstanding.