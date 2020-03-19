Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR), Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX)

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) shares are -16.16% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.90% or $1.06 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +21.84% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -27.98% down YTD and -11.91% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.93% and -25.92% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 31, 2020, BMO Capital Markets recommended the SMAR stock is a Outperform, while earlier, BMO Capital Markets had Reiterated the stock as a Outperform on March 18, 2020. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the SMAR stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $37.66 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $52.43. The forecasts give the Smartsheet Inc. stock a price target range of $60.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $37.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 37.23% or -1.78%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 18.80% in the current quarter to -$0.19, down from the -$0.12 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.57, up 38.70% from -$0.49 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.17 and -$0.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.41 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 175 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 298 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 60,087,863 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 37,359,575. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 514,055 and 683,547 in purchases and sales respectively.

Hamilton Kara, a Chief People & Culture Officer at the company, sold 10,000 shares worth $484300.0 at $48.43 per share on Feb 07. The Chief Product Officer had earlier sold another 2,641 SMAR shares valued at $132578.0 on Feb 20. The shares were sold at $50.20 per share. MADER MARK PATRICK (President and CEO) sold 40,000 shares at $48.55 per share on Feb 06 for a total of $1.94 million while Barker Geoffrey T, (Director) sold 8,350 shares on Feb 05 for $415309.0 with each share fetching $49.74.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX), on the other hand, is trading around $3.87 with a market cap of $348.11M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $22.10 and spell out a more modest performance – a 82.49% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.59 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

VKTX’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$7.45 million. This represented a 183.96% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $8.87 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.10 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.04 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $284.26 million from $290.12 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $267.26 million while total current assets were at $283.5 million. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$24.75 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 4 times at Viking Therapeutics Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 153,333 shares. Insider sales totaled 12,021 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 7.97M shares after the latest sales, with 2.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.80% with a share float percentage of 64.59M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Viking Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 204 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC with over 8.81 million shares worth more than $70.68 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC held 12.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 4.71 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $37.75 million and represent 6.49% of shares outstanding.