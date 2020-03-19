Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK), The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) shares are -34.01% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.07% or -$0.99 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +4.75% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -36.24% down YTD and -35.70% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -24.08% and -31.97% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 15, 2019, Daiwa Securities recommended the TAK stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Cowen had Initiated the stock as a Market Perform on November 01, 2019. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the TAK stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $13.02 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $2357.15. The forecasts give the Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited stock a price target range of $31.81 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $19.11. The two limits represent an upside potential of 59.07% or 31.87%.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$67.69, up 16,637.40% from $1.07 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $104 and $104. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $228.04 for the next year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA), on the other hand, is trading around $23.31 with a market cap of $13.27B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $59.16 and spell out a more modest performance – a 60.6% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.11 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

LSXMA’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 22.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.03 billion. This represented a 60.71% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.62 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.08 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.07 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $44.19 billion from $43.65 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.31 billion, significantly higher than the $2.16 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.8 billion.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.70% with a share float percentage of 563.33M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Liberty SiriusXM Group having a total of 540 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with over 14.86 million shares worth more than $718.35 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Berkshire Hathaway, Inc held 14.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 8.22 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $397.42 million and represent 8.02% of shares outstanding.