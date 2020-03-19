FedEx Corporation (FDX) turns bullish with gain of 4.72 points

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is -34.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $88.69 and a high of $199.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The FDX stock was last observed hovering at around $94.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.72% off its average median price target of $137.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.12% off the consensus price target high of $185.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 0.32% higher than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $99.68, the stock is -23.84% and -31.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.99 million and changing 4.97% at the moment leaves the stock -35.65% off its SMA200. FDX registered -45.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $144.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $154.63.

The stock witnessed a -37.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.26%, and is -10.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.18% over the week and 6.53% over the month.

FedEx Corporation (FDX) has around 177000 employees, a market worth around $29.79B and $69.19B in sales. and $69.19B in sales Current P/E ratio is 153.35 and Fwd P/E is 8.12. Profit margin for the company is 0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.39% and -49.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.10%).

FedEx Corporation (FDX) Analyst Forecasts

FedEx Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/23/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $3.21 with sales reaching $17.26B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -83.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.10% in year-over-year returns.

FedEx Corporation (FDX) Top Institutional Holders

1,637 institutions hold shares in FedEx Corporation (FDX), with 20.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.72% while institutional investors hold 80.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 298.83M, and float is at 240.97M with Short Float at 2.35%. Institutions hold 74.65% of the Float.

FedEx Corporation (FDX) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at FedEx Corporation (FDX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by EDWARDSON JOHN A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that EDWARDSON JOHN A bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 20 at a price of $148.22 per share for a total of $1.48 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 77966.0 shares.

FedEx Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 01 that EDWARDSON JOHN A (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 01 and was made at $156.50 per share for $782500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 67966.0 shares of the FDX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 31, EDWARDSON JOHN A (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $151.75 for $758750.0. The insider now directly holds 62,966 shares of FedEx Corporation (FDX).

FedEx Corporation (FDX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) that is trading -10.05% down over the past 12 months. Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) is -20.28% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -26.33% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.03.