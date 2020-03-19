Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE: FNF) stock Plunged by -20.07 yesterday

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is -52.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.02 and a high of $49.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The FNF stock was last observed hovering at around $26.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.36%.

Currently trading at $21.34, the stock is -45.81% and -51.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.09 million and changing -20.07% at the moment leaves the stock -51.55% off its SMA200. FNF registered -37.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -50.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $43.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.95.

The stock witnessed a -52.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -54.28%, and is -43.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.86% over the week and 6.94% over the month.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) has around 25063 employees, a market worth around $6.29B and $8.47B in sales. and $8.47B in sales Current P/E ratio is 5.57 and Fwd P/E is 6.30. Profit margin for the company is 12.50%. Distance from 52-week low is -14.71% and -56.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.80%).

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) Analyst Forecasts

Fidelity National Financial Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.59 with sales reaching $1.84B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 69.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.80% in year-over-year returns.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) Top Institutional Holders

742 institutions hold shares in Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF), with 11.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.14% while institutional investors hold 89.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 294.64M, and float is at 261.62M with Short Float at 1.41%. Institutions hold 85.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 25.69 million shares valued at $1.16 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.32% of the FNF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 19.76 million shares valued at $895.96 million to account for 7.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Principal Financial Group, Inc. which holds 18.09 million shares representing 6.56% and valued at over $820.43 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 6.31% of the shares totaling 17.4 million with a market value of $789.14 million.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LANE DANIEL D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LANE DANIEL D sold 16,855 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $42.95 per share for a total of $723841.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263322.0 shares.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Rood John D (Director) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $40.71 per share for $610698.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 98824.0 shares of the FNF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 04, BICKETT BRENT B (Executive Vice President) disposed off 51,709 shares at an average price of $44.62 for $2.31 million. The insider now directly holds 538,090 shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF).

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) that is trading -55.61% down over the past 12 months. Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) is -49.01% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.32% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.28.